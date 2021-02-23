As announced to the world last Friday, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have initiated divorce proceedings nearly seven years after getting married in a private ceremony in Florence.

Per an E! News report at the time, Kardashian filed for divorce from West on Feb. 19 and requested joint legal and physical custody of their four children. The reason given, per court documents, was “irreconcilable differences.” According to their sources, the two had already ceased communications prior to news of the divorce filing becoming global headline fodder.

As of late, at least according to a similarly sources-filled report from People on Monday, Kardashian has been focused on spending time with her mother and sisters while hitting the pause button on work-related commitments. One source also alleged the two have indeed been separated “for months,” adding that Kardashian feels “disappointed” by the dissolution of their relationship.

“There is no drama between Kim and Kanye,” this source, who of course has not been named or otherwise identified in any way, said in Monday’s report. “Kim is mostly just disappointed that they couldn’t figure out how to stay married. But it takes two people to create a happy marriage. Kim has felt Kanye is not willing to do the hard work and compromise.”

Previous reports have described the split as being as amicable as such a high-profile breakup can be, which has various sources-reliant outlets repeatedly describing the divorce proceedings as—thus far—free of any of the difficulties associated with more contentious partings.

And while neither party has publicly addressed any of this following confirmation of the divorce filing, West was recently announced to have been confirmed for an upcoming Clubhouse chat with his space-bound pal Elon Musk. According to Musk, who said earlier this month he and West had agreed to appear together on the platform, “the most entertaining outcome is the most likely.”