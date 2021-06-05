Three months after Kim Kardashian’s divorce filing from Kanye West, the reality star is reportedly “doing great.”

Sources told People that Kardashian is at peace with her choice and was “really struggling” before the divorce. “She was very upset about it and really didn’t want to file,” the source said. “She has come a long way since she filed for divorce, though. She’s very happy and convinced that she made the right decision.” The source added that Kanye makes time for all four of their kids, and sees them “often.” “They both agree that the less stress the kids experience, the better,” the source said back in March. “Kanye loves his kids. He wants them to be happy, he doesn’t want to fight with Kim about anything.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star filed for divorce from the rapper in February after seven years of marriage. The divorce followed a rough period that stemmed from Kanye’s failed presidential run and overall public drama.

For many fans, Kim’s bouncing back may sound like good news considering that a recent episode of KUWTK suggested otherwise. Kim was deeply in the dumps about her divorce at one point and broke down on the show while airing her frustrations. “He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t,” she said. “I feel like a fucking failure, that it’s like, a third fucking marriage. I feel like a fucking loser,” she said. “But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”