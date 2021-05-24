Kim Kardashian is being sued by seven people who said they worked full time as members of her Hidden Hills mansion cleaning crew, according to TMZ.

The staffers are alleging that Kim didn’t provide meal breaks, cover expenses and failed to pay wages, according to documents that TMZ obtained. However, Kim’s team reportedly told the publication that she hires a third-party vendor for such services and wouldn’t be responsible.

The staff members claim that when they were hired, they were told they’d be full-time employees at Kim’s place, despite being treated as independent contractors and not seeing the benefits they believe they deserve. However, a rep for Kim told TMZ that she “is not responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made directly with their staff.”

“Kim has never not paid a vendor for their services and hopes that the issue between these workers and the vendor who hired them can be amicably resolved soon,” they said. A man named in the lawsuit said he was fired for inquiring about his rights, adding that his 16-year-old son also worked for more hours than California labor laws allow for minors.

Still, this doesn’t seem to be the Forbes-dubbed billionaire’s problem—but rather something that the third-party contractor should figure out.