Kid Cudi is joining the cast of the upcoming Disney+ sci-fi adventure film Crater, Deadline reports ​​​​​​.

Cudi will star in the live-action movie alongside Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Billy Barratt, Orson Hong, Thomas Boyce, and Mckenna Grace. Set to be directed by Kyle Patrick Alvarez, Crater promises an intergalactic coming-of-age story following a boy who grew up on a lunar colony. Cudi will portray Russell-Bailey’s father in the show, similiar to how he played a dad in HBO and Luca Guadagnino’s We Are Who We Are.

Over the past few years, Kid Cudi has expanded his acting resume greatly. He’s showed up in a number of TV shows, most notably Creepshow, Westworld, and the previously mentioned We Are Who We Are. On the film side of things he’s had cameos in Bill & Ted Face the Music and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and has some bigger roles lined up. Most notably, he’s set to appear in Ti West’s A24-produced horror film X, and Adam McKay’s black comedy Don’t Look Up. Last year, Cudi’s Mas Solar production company announced plans to develop Brandon Taylor’s coming-of-age novel Real Life into a film.

Earlier this year, Kid Cudi shared with fans on Twitter that he had been speaking with 50 Cent about working on a TV show together. The two have yet to offer an update on that project, however.