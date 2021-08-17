With rumors circulating that Khloé Kardashian has rekindled her romance with ex Tristan Thompson, the 37-year-old reality star took to Twitter on Monday to address claims that she’s back with the NBA star.

After one Twitter user retweeted a post about Khloé giving Tristan another chance, writing, “At this point @khloekardashian has no self-worth. Anyway,” Kardashian didn’t shy away from criticizing the fan for making assumptions about her personal life.

“You’re telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog?” Khloé responded. “I think that says more about you than it does about me.”

Hours later, Thompson shared his own tweet about gossip and rumors. “Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person’s dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation which are difficult to restore,” he wrote.

Back in June, Kardashian and Thompson split up after Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed to have slept with the NBA player in April, according to TMZ.

“Tristan was hanging out with Drake, Diddy and Chris Brown the majority of the night,” a source told the news outlet. “He was seen hanging out with several girls on the upstairs deck and then went into a private room with three girls. He seemed like he was in a great mood and wanted to party. He was drinking and was partying into the early hours of the morning.”

“They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloé told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired,” said a separate insider. “Khloé really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him. She’s done and says she will not go back.”