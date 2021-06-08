Khloé Kardashian reads her Twitter mentions, and she’ll clap back if she needs to.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star—whose final episode of her series drops Thursday—addressed a troll who implied she uses migraine drug Nurtec (which she appeared in an ad for) due to plastic surgery, which they said made her “look like an alien.”

“Does research indicate that the more plastic surgery someone has the more likely they are to suffer from migraines,” the user asked in response to the ad.

The reality star and model wasn’t going to deal with the online harassment, and responded swiftly on Monday, telling them they could “block” or “mute” her if they’d like.

“sorry you feel that way. You have every right to block/mute me,” Kardashian wrote. “I am trying to help many out there who suffer in silence. I R completely entitled to your opinions. Just as I am mine. I don’t think you should refer to yourself as a feminist if you are attacking a woman unprovoked.”

The star then elaborated to a fan moments later, adding that she’s been suffering with said migraines since the 6th grade.

“This is the first time ever that I found a medication that has consistently worked for me,” she wrote. “I’ve tried everything. All I want to do is help even a handful of [people]. So if others want to be mean… I’ll take it as long as I can help some others.”