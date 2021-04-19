Kanye West is reportedly not thrilled with the narrative that Kim Kardashian initiated their divorce.

According to Page Six, a source close to Yeezy says the artist is “super annoyed that the story is being constantly presented as her divorcing him,” highlighting the Kardashian family’s “huge spin machine.”

The report comes two months after Kardashian filed for divorce and a week after ’Ye reportedly responded to the filing, asking for joint custody. “Actually it was him saying for a year that they have nothing in common except the kids and he wanted out,” the source said. “She pulled all the stops to try to save the marriage.”

The source added that Yeezy wanted Kim to “file first in order to give her dignity.” Back in July of last year, ’Ye mentioned a possible divorce on Twitter, in the same tweet he called Kris Jenner “Kris Jong-Un.”