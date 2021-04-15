Even though Kanye West is in the middle of a divorce from Kim Kardashian, the rapper reportedly already knows what kind of person he wants to date next.

A source told Page Six that Kanye is hoping to be in a relationship “with an artist and a creative person.” The insider added Kanye feels he “can speak the same language” with an artist.

The former couple’s divorce proceedings are ongoing, with ’Ye most recently responding to Kim’s divorce proposal and requesting joint custody of their four kids, something Kim previously petitioned for.

In early January, rumors spread about Kim allegedly dating Van Jones, though the buzz was later debunked. A source told Page Six at the time that Kardashian is “not dating anyone because, if she were, it would be a career move.” The insider also said the mogul “can’t date quietly” because “she doesn’t even understand what that would be like.”

Before Kanye and Kim got married in 2014, Yeezy dated Chanel Iman and Amber Rose. He was also previously engaged to Alexis Phifer for two years, before breaking up in 2008.

Kim has coupled up with her fair share of celebrities as well, including Ray J, Nick Cannon, and Reggie Bush, and was married to Kris Humphries and Damon Thomas.

Kim filed for divorce on Feb. 19. She and Kanye share four kids: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, who turns 2 in May.