Less than a month after starring in Netflix’s The Harder They Fall, Jonathan Majors is taking on another major role: Saturday Night Live host.

The actor and now-Western star began his hosting duties Saturday night in a monologue about how excited he was to be on the show. He shared about his early beginnings growing up as military brat and moving around a lot, being homeless at one point while working at Red Lobster and Olive Garden, and advice his grandfather used to give him.

“That experience taught me a lot. It taught me if you work hard and trust the plan, great things can happen,” he said, sharing that he’ll be appearing in the next Ant-Man movie for viewers who didn’t know yet.

Majors’ role in the new No. 1 Netflix film is just one piece of a pretty big two-year stretch the star, which included his work in Lovecraft Country, Da 5 Bloods, and Loki. In 2023, he’s set to appear in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Majors’ hosting gig comes alongside a musical performance from Taylor Swift, who just unleashed her second re-recorded album on her quest to take control of her music, Red (Taylor’s Version). The record has already seen positive reviews from critics, especially over the 10-minute version of track “All Too Well” and it’s corresponding short film.

Last week’s episode of SNL featured Kieran Culkin as host, some 30 years after his brother Macullay did the same, and a musical performance from Ed Sheeran. See some highlights from his episode here.