Joe Rogan has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 54-year-old comedian and podcast host confirmed his diagnosis via Instagram on Wednesday. Rogan told his followers he began feeling ill Saturday night, when he began experiencing a headache and overall “weary.” He said he decided to isolate himself from his family out of caution, and slept in a different area of his home. Rogan went on to say that he experienced a fever and sweats throughout the night, and “knew what was going on.” He revealed he got tested the following morning and confirmed he had contracted the virus.

“We immediately threw the kitchen sink at it—all kinds of meds: monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone, everything. And I also got an NAD drip, a vitamin drip, and I did that three days in a row. And so, here are on Wednesday, and I feel great. I really only had one bad day. Sunday sucked … Today I feel good. I actually feel pretty fuckin’ good.”

Rogan said his diagnosis has forced him to postpone a number of shows.

The post comes amid a heated debate over whether ivermectin is a safe treatment for COVID-19. Though some physicians have prescribed the horse de-worming drug to prevent or treat COVID infections, U.S. health officials have warned the public not to take the drug, as it could result in serious illness.

You can watch the video of Rogan sharing his diagnosis below.