A Christmas tree inside Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia by the name of Woody has some Canadians, and Jimmy Fallon, wondering if the giant holiday decoration would have been better suited for Halloween.

After 15 years of being put to rest, Mic Mac Mall decided to revive Woody the Talking Christmas Tree this holiday season. While Canadians seem to be split on whether Woody is cute or creepy, Jimmy Fallon let everyone know which side of the fence he’s on during his Nov. 23, Tuesday night episode of The Tonight Show.

“I saw that a very unique Christmas tree display has returned to a mall in Canada,” said Fallon before playing a clip of Woody greeting mall patrons. “Well, now we know what the Christmas episode of Squid Game will look like,” he quipped, noting the somewhat scary similarities shared between Woody and the “Red Light, Green Light” doll from the smash Netflix series.

Mic Mac Mall has since tweeted a reaction to Fallon’s choice words for their tree—in the voice of Woody.

“@JimmyFallon I heard you were talking about me on @FallonTonight! I’m Woody the Talking Christmas Tree,” the mall’s account wrote. “I thought I’d go out on a LIMB and send you a thank you note– I know how much you love them. TREE ya later!”

Fallon wasn’t the only one who shared his fear towards the festive decoration. Other Canadians took to Twitter to share their opinions on Woody.

Whether you find Woody adorable or horrible, there’s no denying his polarizing cultural impact this holiday season.