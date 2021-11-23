In a sit-down on the Tonight Show, Jeremy Renner played coy when asked to clarify the cliffhanger in Black Widow’s post-credits scene and its relation to his impending Hawkeye Disney+ series co-starring Hailee Steinfeld as fan favorite Kate Bishop.

Jimmy Fallon began the interview by asking if Renner could respond to speculation surrounding the moment, which finds Florence Pugh’s Yelena being told by Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine that Hawkeye was to blame for Black Widow’s death. This presumably sets the new character on a warpath taking her to Clint Barton.

“Who? Who’s that?” Renner replied in the clip above when Yelena’s name came up. Pressed, he kept with the bit. “Yeah, I don’t know. I’m not sure. Doesn’t sound familiar. … Oh, you’re talking about the thing at the end of Black Widow? Yeah, I watched that with my niece and she’s like, ‘Ooh, Uncle Jeremy what did you do?’ I said, ‘I didn’t do anything darling,’ and that’s all I know about that.”

An interesting response considering his role—however unintentional—in the death of Yelena’s sister Natasha Romanoff is well-chronicled in Avengers: Endgame, which claimed the highest box office total ever back in 2019 with a global haul of $2.8 billion.

Fallon then asked if fans can expect Renner’s Hawkeye to make a return after the Disney+ series wraps up.

“Who?” Renner comically replied again.

The actor went on to give a vague premise of what fans can expect from the show. “What I love about it, first of all, we got to kind of introduce the world to Clint Barton in a bigger way, ’cause there are six hours, you can spend a lot more time on just the characters and the new characters introduced,” he said. “But it’s also in a world that’s of this world, right? It’s not in a intergalactic with the aliens, all these things—it’s in a really practical world, like a superhero with no superpowers.”

While Renner was mum on details surrounding Hawkeye’s future, he was very vocal with details about the time he went to the mall to get his ears pierced before his first headshot. “I did one with a potato and one of those...safety pins and some ice and, uh, it didn’t work out so well, so that’s when, I think, I went to the mall,” he said in the clip below. “It wasn’t a good thing. It didn’t work out very well.”