Variety reports Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards is in advanced negotiations to become the successor to the late Alex Trebek as the show’s permanent host. Richards had previously hosted Divided and The Pyramid on GSN.

This report will come as a huge disappointment to a great many online who have pushed for LeVar Burton to be the next host of Jeopardy!, especially in wake of a New York Times Magazine interview published in late June where the Reading Rainbow host said he felt like he’s “supposed” to take up the mantle left behind by Trebek.

“It’s difficult to explain, but there’s something inside me that says this makes sense,” Burton said. “I feel like this is what I’m supposed to do. I have been watching Jeopardy! more or less every night of my life since Art Fleming was host. Jeopardy! is a cultural touchstone, and for a Black man to occupy that podium is significant.”

While all may seem lost given the fact that Richards is apparently the front-runner for the gig, a Sony Pictures spokesperson said they have maintained discussions with several potential candidates, and warned that both sides could fail to come to an agreement. Despite providing Burton’s supporters with a glimmer of hope, they’re already disappointed to discover that he isn’t the first choice in the eyes of the decision makers for Jeopardy!

