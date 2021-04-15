Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez said Thursday they are calling off their engagement.

The official announcement came via a Today exclusive early Thursday morning and follows recent rumors of a breakup.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the two said in a joint statement. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Back in March, rumors of the usual variety were widely circulated regarding the couple’s current status after roughly four years together. At the time, however, both Lopez and Rodriguez denied such whisperings.

“All the reports are inaccurate,” they told TMZ and other outlets at the time. “We are working through some things.”

Lopez also addressed what were then mere rumors in a montage clip shared to her Instagram that month:

In a more recent IG post, however, some fans were quick to question the absence of a ring. None of this, of course, is even remotely anyone’s business.

Next year, Lopez will be seen in Marry Me and Shotgun Wedding. The latter, directed by Jason Moore of Pitch Perfect and Dawson’s Creek fame, also stars Josh Duhamel and is currently in production. Notably Duhamel hopped aboard the project after the mid-controversy exit of Armie Hammer.