A new edition to the The Expendables franchise will be coming out, eventually.

The Hollywood Reporter said on Monday that Lionsgate and Millennium Media have another installment of the action thriller series in the works.

Several actors from the three previous movies will be in the cast, including Jason Statham, Randy Couture, Dolph Lundgren, and (kind of goes without saying) Sylvester Stallone.

New actors joining the series for the first time include: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, and Tony Jaa. Directing the film will be Scott Waugh, an ex-stuntman whose most notable previous directing credit was 2014’s Need for Speed.

Production will begin in October.

Details are very light at the moment, but the film will once again be centered on a group of veteran mercenaries.

Fox will play the female lead, while (in a bit of a twist) Statham will reportedly be the top focal point of the film rather than Stallone.

Lionsgate’s president of acquisitions and co-productions, Jason Constantine, said the following in a statement: “It’s so much fun to bring these stars together for a no-holds-barred action film. The new film will raise the stakes and be the biggest, most badass adventure yet.”

Adding to that, Millennium president Jeffrey Greenstein said “Popcorn entertainment is guaranteed.”

Greenstein says the cast’s new additions are intended to keep the series “fresh and fun.”

Stallone was a co-writer of the first three films, and also directed the original that came out in 2010.

Thus far the series, which had additional releases in 2012 and 2014 following the success of the 2010 one, has made more than $829 million at the global box office. Another installment in the franchise has been planned for years, but had run into several difficulties.