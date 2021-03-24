Issa Rae has signed a five-year overall deal with WarnerMedia that will see her developing projects for Warner Bros. Television, HBO Max, and HBO. These projects will go through her Hoorae media company, which she launched last year to consolidate her entertainment/production ventures, and also represents an extension of her relationship with HBO, whom she’s worked with since before Insecure debuted on that network back in 2016.

The new agreement also includes a first-look deal for film projects for Warner Bros., HBO Max, and New Line.

Variety pins the value of the deal at $40 million.

“We have been in business with Issa for more than eight years, and we couldn’t be prouder of our collaboration,” said Casey Bloys, the chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max. “Insecure was a breakthrough series for HBO, and there is much more on the horizon. This new deal is an opportunity to leverage the strength of WarnerMedia to provide a multitude of platforms for Issa’s formidable talents as a producer and storyteller.”

As one would expect, Rae also had a statement regarding the news.

“HBO has been supportive of my work since the very first general meeting I had with Casey in 2012,” she said. “I’m thrilled to not only spread my creative wings with the network that makes all of my favorite series, but also to produce culturally resonant stories with new voices that incite exciting conversations via Hoorae’s expanded relationship with all WarnerMedia platforms.”

The fifth and final season of Insecure is currently in production. A Black Lady Sketch Show, another project shared by Rae and HBO, will premiere it’s second season next month. For the network she’s also executive producing an adaption of The Vanishing Half, the wrestling show Tre Cnt (along with Dwayne Johnson), the documentary Seen and Heard, and the based-on-a-podcast comedy Nice White Parents.