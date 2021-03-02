Those looking to see a full cast reunion on the upcoming Paramount+ iCarly reboot won’t be getting what they want anytime soon, or maybe ever.

Actress Jennette McCurdy, who hosts the Empty Inside podcast, spoke with Anna Faris on a recent episode and revealed fans won’t see her reprise her co-starring role as Sam Puckett. In fact, the 28-year-old may not return to acting in the near future at all.

“I quit a few years ago to try my hand and writing and directing—it’s going great. I quit a few years ago because I initially didn’t want to do it,” McCurdy said. “My mom put me in it when I was six and by sort of age, I guess, 10 or 11, I was the main financial support for my family. My family didn’t have a lot of money, and this was the way out, which I actually think was helpful in driving me to some degree of success.”

She said her mother’s death in 2013 contributed to the decision. iCarly ran for six seasons from 2007-2012, with every episode featuring McCurdy.

She then mentioned she was “embarrassed” by some of her previous roles, insisting she could return to acting if the right director approached her.

“I’m so ashamed of the parts I’ve done in the past. I resent my career in a lot of ways,” McCurdy said. “I feel so unfulfilled by the roles that I played and felt like it was the most cheesy, embarrassing. I did the shows I was on from, like, 13 to 21, and by 15 I was already embarrassed. My friends at 15 weren’t like, ‘Oh cool, you’re on this Nickelodeon show.’ It was embarrassing. And I imagine there’s a very different experience to be had with acting if you’re proud of your roles and you feel fulfilled by them.”

The iCarly reboot, featuring McCurdy’s former co-stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress, does not yet have a confirmed release date.