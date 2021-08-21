Hilary Duff announced she tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 33-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story on Friday to share the news, revealing that she’s contracted the Delta variant of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

“That delta … She’s a little b**ch,” Duff captioned a photo of herself lying in bed. “Symptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. Sinus pressure. Brain fog. Happy to be vaxxed.”

The news arrives just days after Duff began production on Hulu’s upcoming series How I Met Your Father, a spinoff to the hit CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother. Created by This Is Us writing duo Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the 10-episode series is set to follow Duff’s character, Sophia, who explains to her son how she met his father, and her close-knit group of friends. Duff will appear alongside Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, Chris Lowell, and Brandon Micheal Hall.

According to Hulu, here’s what the show is about: “In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.”