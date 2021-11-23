After an extended wait, fans now have answers. Euphoria, which wrapped its inaugural season back in August of 2019, will return to HBO for its second season in January.

HBO also shared a new teaser for the acclaimed Sam Levinson-created series, starring Zendaya. And while it has indeed been more than two years since the first season ended, fans were generously given a pair of “bridge episodes” back in December 2020 and January of this year, respectively. The first, titled “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” focused on Zendaya’s character Rue while the second—co-written by Hunter Schafer—focused on Schafer’s character Jules.

At the 2020 edition of the Primetime Emmys, Zendaya took home the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award for her performance as Rue, becoming the youngest to ever receive the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences honor.

In addition to Tuesday’s premiere date unveiling, HBO also shared a new teaser. Catch that above. Euphoria returns Jan. 9.

Earlier this year, Zendaya and Levinson linked up for the black-and-white drama Malcolm & Marie, co-starring John David Washington. Amid promo for the film, now available on Netflix, Zendaya—who will next be seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home—revealed that Levinson had initially pitched her on a “meta-Disney” horror project.

“He’s like, ‘What if we did something almost like a horror movie where you’ve lost it because you still think you’re on K.C. Undercover?’” she told GQ of the idea back in January.