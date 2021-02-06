HBO is working on a scripted film about GameStop and the recent mayhem it caused Wall Street.

Per Variety, the film is focused on exploring “how a populist uprising of social media day traders beat Wall Street at their own game.” It will show how Reddit day traders sparked a stock market fire by using GameStop to attack the 1%. The HBO film will be executive produced by Andrew Ross Sorkin of TBTF Productions, Len Amato of Crash&Salvage, and Jason Blum of Blumhouse Television.

This is one of several projects that have been greenlit regarding the GameStop stock saga. A documentary was announced earlier this week, along with a feature film written by Zero Dark Thirty’s Mark Boal and starring Noah Centineo. Also, MGM has reportedly picked up the rights to author Ben Mezrich’s book that documents the historic moment called The Antisocial Network. Grand Central Publishing is set to publish the book this fall.

Sorkin has a great working relationship with HBO. He penned the 2008 financial crisis book Too Big to Fail and co-produced the HBO film adaptation that was nominated for 11 Emmys. He also co-created Showtime’s Billions which is a drama that looks at the world of hedge funds from a perspective opposite of his forthcoming GameStop film.