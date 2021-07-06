Gigi Hadid wants to ensure her daughter’s privacy.

The supermodel posted an open letter on Instagram Stories Monday night—addressed to fan accounts, press, and paparazzi—to encourage them to protect her infant’s privacy by blurring her face when sharing photos of Hadid and 9-month-old Khia’s father Zayn Malik out and about.

“As our baby grows up we have to realize that we can’t protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller,” Hadid wrote. “She loves seeing the world! And although she gets a lot of that out near our farm, she also gets to experience other places—a true blessing.”

Hadid continued, writing that her baby likes to have her stroller’s sun shade up, which makes it difficult to ensure her privacy when strolling through New York with Zayn.

“She doesn’t understand why she’s covered in the city, or what I’ve wanted to protect her from,” Hadid wrote. “I also want her to see the most amazing city in the world + the beautiful and diverse people that walk down the streets of NYC…that is, without the stress of the media circus that comes with parents who are public figures.”

Gigi explained she wants what’s “best for her baby,” and that she hasn’t shared her daughter’s face on social media for a reason. She also thanked the paparazzi who’ve respected her wishes and kept their space when she’s with her daughter in New York.

“Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen,” she wrote. “It would mean the world to us, as we take our daughter to see and explore NYC and the world, if you would PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE blur her face out of the images, if and when she is caught on camera.”