While it does feel as though Ghostbusters: Afterlife was announced roughly 400 years ago, only to be repeatedly delayed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, it’s nice to see the promo machine behind it ramping back up ahead of its new (and third) November release date.

On Tuesday, Sony Pictures shared a new trailer for the film, which serves as a direct sequel to the original Ghostbusters entries from 1984 and 1989. Afterlife counts director Jason Reitman’s father, original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, as a producer. Leading the cast are Mckenna Grace, who will soon be seen in James Wan’s Malignant thriller, and Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard. Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Celeste O’Connor, and Logan Kim also star.

“My father and I are extraordinarily close,” Jason, whose filmography also includes Juno and Up in the Air, said in a recently released promo clip. “It was the great bonding experience of my life with the director that I admire most, my father.”

Catch the new trailer for the Reitmans’ generations-crossing take on the franchise, complete with appearances from some more-than-familiar faces, up top. And below, peep the official synopsis:

“From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife hits a theater near you on Nov. 11. In the meantime, a revisit of the original films is surely in order, as is a fresh read of this 2019 Complex chat with Ernie Hudson.