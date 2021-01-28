The Hollywood Reporter has learned that an animated Game of Thrones series is in the early stages of development at HBO Max. Even though meetings have been held with writers to map out how this "adult-leaning project" would expand upon the universe created by author George R.R. Martin, there is still a chance that this series doesn't reach the finish line.

Despite a less than favorable response to the conclusion of Game of Thrones, HBO is still pushing forward with plans to build out Martin's world with two prequels. House of the Dragon pulls from Fire & Blood and will tell the story of House Targaryen, which took place 300 years prior to the events of the original series. The plot will revolve around the bloodline dispute over who deserves to claim the Iron Throne after King Viserys.

HBO is also developing Tales of Dunk and Egg, which follows Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk), and a young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg), 90 years before the tale told in A Song of Ice and Fire. Dunk and Egg would be adapted from the three novellas written by Martin: The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword, and The Mystery Knight. Similar to the reported animated series, development on this prequel is still very much in its infancy with no writers or actors currently attached. However, calls for the series to see the light of day from fans, and the network's desire to release more Thrones-related content means this one is likely in a good spot.

Then again, there's always the possibility that either one of these series could suffer the same fate as that untitled Game of Thrones prequel pilot that HBO passed on. Even with Naomi Watts in a leading role and director S.J. Clarkson, who was reportedly tapped last year to helm a female-led Marvel movie, HBO pulled the plug.