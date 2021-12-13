Warner Bros. has unleashed a new trailer for the next entry in the Fantastic Beasts saga.

On Monday, fans of the J.K. Rowling-created franchise were given a proper look at The Secrets of Dumbledore, the sequel to 2018’s The Crimes of Grindelwald. Notably, Dumbledore sees Mads Mikkelsen taking on the role of Gellert Grindelwald, which was previously handled by Johnny Depp in previous franchise entries.

See the new trailer up top. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore hits theaters on April 15 and stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Jude Law, and more.

Back in June, Mikkelsen—who last year starred in the sublime Oscar winner Another Round—reflected on what he called the “controversial for many people” decision to replace Depp in the role of the dark wizard.

“I mean, obviously, they were going to do the film, and obviously he was not involved any more,” Mikkelsen told the Sunday Times. “But I didn’t have a dog in that fight. And I don’t know what happened [in his private life], and I don’t know if it was fair, him losing the job, but I just knew that the show was going on, and I would’ve loved to have talked to him about it if I had the chance, but I just don’t know him in that sense.”

While Rowling herself had previously shared a statement defending Depp’s involvement in the franchise amid coverage of allegations made against him by former partner Amber Heard, the actor announced in November of last year that he had been “asked to resign” from his role. At the time, Depp was fresh off losing a libel case against tabloid publication The Sun over an article in which he was called a “wife beater.” Depp later attempted to appeal the ruling but was ultimately denied.

When The Secrets of Dumbledore arrives next April, it will have been nearly four years since the previous film (The Crimes of Grindelwald) made an estimated $654,855,901 at the global box office.