Emma Watson’s representative has cleared up a report that claimed she has postponed her career.

The rep now contends that Watson hasn’t quit acting. The response follows a story from Daily Mail that quoted Watson’s agent as saying the actress has become “dormant.” The publication wrote, “That appears to be movie-speak for she’s ‘given up acting.’”

Daily Mail also alleged that Watson had “decided to step back from the limelight to spend time with rumored fiancé Leo Robinton,” whom she’s been dating since 2019.

On Thursday, Watson’s manager Jason Weinberg told Entertainment Weekly, “Emma’s social media accounts are dormant but her career isn’t.” It appears that the Harry Potter star hasn’t been active on social media in months. She hasn’t shared an update to her Instagram—where she has 59 million followers—since June, and her last tweet to her 29 million followers was last August.

Her last role was in the Greta Gerwig-directed Little Women in 2019, where she portrayed the character Meg. Prior to that, she starred in The Circle alongside Tom Hanks, and the live-action Beauty and the Beast. She’s also starred in The Bling Ring and The Perks of Being a Wallflower. Watson’s stardom skyrocketed in 2001 when she was 11 and debuted as Hermione Grainger in the first Harry Potter film.