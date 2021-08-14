Emma Stone just locked in a deal to star in the sequel to Disney’s Cruella, according to Deadline.

The Oscar winner reportedly signed off on the film’s follow-up after Disney saw some backlash over the theatrical-Disney+ Premier model, and it is still unclear if the sequel will be released just theatrically or in homes as well, like Cruella.

Since releasing on May 26, the Stone film has earned $222 million in worldwide ticket sales, and according to Deadline, her latest deal “mutually benefits both sides.”

“While the media landscape has been disrupted in a meaningful way for all distributors, their creative partners cannot be left on the sidelines to carry a disproportionate amount of the downside without the potential for upside,” said Endeavor executive chairman Patrick Whitesell. “This agreement demonstrates that there can be an equitable path forward that protects artists and aligns studios’ interests with talent. We are proud to work alongside Emma and Disney, and appreciate the studio’s willingness to recognize her contributions as a creative partner. We are hopeful that this will open the door for more members of the creative community to participate in the success of new platforms.”

As of last month, Stone was reportedly “weighing her options” over taking action against Disney for making the film available on both streaming and in theaters in the wake of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow lawsuit.

“This will surely not be the last case where Hollywood talent stands up to Disney and makes it clear that, whatever the company may pretend, it has a legal obligation to honor its contracts,” Johansson’s attorney John Berlinski told Complex.