Elon Musk will make his debut as host of Saturday Night Live on May 8. Alongside the Tesla CEO, Miley Cyrus will make her sixth appearance on the NBC series as the musical guest.

The news comes on the heels of Musk’s SpaceX travel venture launching its second operational flight of its Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station on Friday.

Although it will be Musk’s first appearance on the late night sketch show, the chief engineer of SpaceX is no stranger to show business. Musk, who’s known for his off-kilter humor and sharp wit on social media, has cemented his acting cops with cameos in Iron Man 2, The Simpsons, The Big Bang Theory, and Young Sheldon.

Musk adds to a line of impressive hosts that SNL has had this season, including Academy Award nominees Carey Mulligan and Daniel Kaluuya, One Night in Miami director Regina King, Schitt’s Creek Emmy winner Dan Levy, and actor and filmmaker John Krasinski.

The May 8 episode will mark Cyrus’ sixth visit to SNL as a musical guest, following previous appearances in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2020. The 28-year-old singer dropped her most recent album, Plastic Hearts, last November.