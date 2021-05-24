Elliot Page is rocking his first pair of swim trunks and it seems summer has officially begun.

The 34-year-old Academy Award nominee posted a shirtless picture on Instagram Monday—his first since having top surgery, a surgical procedure for trans men to remove breast tissue, which he revealed he had earlier this year—and he’s all smiles.

“Trans bb’s first swim trunks,” Eliott captioned the photo, using hashtags #transjoy and #transisbeautiful.

Page, in a few recent interviews, has discussed his transition and the feeling of coming out as trans, which he announced to fans in late 2020. He told Oprah on Apple TV+ that the procedure was “such a freeing, freeing experience” and has allowed him to “feel comfortable in my body for probably the first time.”

“Not only has it been life-changing for me, I do believe it’s been life-saving and it’s the case for so many people,” Page said. “And because there is such an attack on trans healthcare right now, when already there’s such lack of access.”

Also in the conversation, Page discussed the smaller things in life that have brought him joy post-surgery.

“It’s getting out of the shower and the towel’s around your waist and you’re looking at yourself the mirror and you’re just like, ‘There I am.’ And I’m not having the moment where I’m panicked,” he said.