Elliot Page

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Elliot Page smiling, wearing a dark pinstripe suit with a white shirt, against a neutral background.
Pop Culture

Elliot Page Debuts Jacked Physique in Shirtless Boxing Video

The 39-year-old actor's latest post arrives as he prepares for a new role.

Alex Ocho18 days ago
elliot page
Pop Culture

Elliot Page Smiles in First Poolside Photo in Swim Trunks

The 34-year-old Academy Award nominee posted a shirtless picture, his first since revealing he had top surgery, on Instagram Monday and he's all smiles.

Brenton Blanchet1881 days ago
elliot-page-oprah
Pop Culture

Elliot Page Shares Details About Coming Out as Trans and 'Live-Saving' Experience in New Interview With Oprah

In Elliot Page's first TV interview with Oprah, the actor openly discusses what it was like to transition and how top surgery was "life-changing."

tara mahadevan1905 days ago
elliot
Pop Culture

Elliot Page Talks Importance of Using Platform to Help Others in First Interview Since Coming Out as Trans

Elliot Page came out as transgender last December. According to Page, he now wants to use his privilege and platform to help others who are less fortunate.

Trace William Cowen1951 days ago

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