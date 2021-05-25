Following the news that Ellen DeGeneres will be ending her eponymous daytime talk show after nearly two decades, she has bought back a ranch she’d previously sold in Montecito, California.

Now some numbers. She initially bought the house with wife Portia de Rossi in 2017 for $7.2 million. She flipped it a year later for $11 million to Tinder’s co-founder. She just bought it back for $14.3 million. The house sites on about six acres, is more than 6,700 square feet, has four bedrooms and six bathrooms, and was sold on April 23.

The home is next door to a 70-acre estate owned by Oprah Winfrey, and is also nestled in a neighborhood that features Rob Lowe, Tyler Perry, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The home is in a guarded community (no shock) and has a driveway “lined with dozens of ancient olive trees” if The New York Post is to be believed. That outlet further writes “the estate is comprised of several buildings,” one of which is a 3,100-square-foot hacienda that was constructed in the 1850s. That thing goes by the Adobe House, and has a master suite, a gourmet kitchen, breakfast room, a wine cellar, a game room, plus a bathroom and bedroom.

A separate residence goes by the Monterey House, and has a living room, kitchen, three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Other things the property has include an outdoor entertainment terrace that has a fireplace, dining areas, a formal library, and a fitness room.

Also packaged with the place is a four-stall horse stable, a barn, a place to ride horses, a tack room, a dressage arena, paddocks, and...that’s all the horse stuff.

Over the past year DeGeneres has dealt with unflattering portrayals of what it’s like to work on the show bearing her name. Recently she said those accusations were not the cause of her deciding to end the program. Instead, she says her exit was planned, and that she’s looking for a new creative challenge.

Bad headlines with her name in them aside the house sounds dope. “Sounds” would be the keyword there. You can see a bunch of pictures of the property at The New York Post. Yes, waiting until the end to say that was on purpose.