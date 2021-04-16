How did you get the chemistry right between your assistant and first-time actor Taylor Takahashi and an actress as seasoned as Taylour Paige?

Well, I think a lot of it starts with Taylour Paige’s generosity, just to keep it 100. There were a lot of established actors we went out for in regards to that role and their response sometimes was, “I don’t know about acting across from a first-time actor with a first-time director.”

I’ve known about Taylour for quite some time because I boxed in the same gym as Jesse Williams. I’m friends with Jesse, but then also I saw Taylour in White Boy Rick. And then, my casting director passed me one of her auditions. I was like, “Wow, she’s wonderful.” I was like, “She feels like the one.” We sent it to her and she gravitated towards it immediately. That deal got done within a matter of days.

Taylour Paige is so cute. She went right to it. I don’t even think the deal was done yet, but she got my phone number and we talked and she was excited and she had ideas. We jumped right into rehearsal. She had so much energy for the role. I really do think that Taylor Takahashi was able to lean on her. He got a lot of mentorship and advice from our entire village of actors, Jorge Lendeborg, Dom Lombardozzi, Pamelyn, Mike Moh.

They all were able to lend them a hand because the film was really special to all of us. We all knew that we got one shot to do this Asian and Black American film. It’s a sports film and it’s an indie film and it’s a first-time director. They knew how hard I’d worked to get here and how much I fought to be able to tell this story.

For actors like Pamelyn or Perry Yung, they’d been trying to do this for a decade and the opportunities have not come along. All of us were like, “For this thing to be good, we all got to help Taylor Takahashi.” To Taylor Takahashi’s credit, he soaked up all the knowledge. He would ask everybody questions. He would take the advice. He was never too big to have a learning moment.

There’s this funny scene when Charlamagne’s character called the teacup “the official beverage of the sunken place.” I started asking, was that something that you wrote? Or was that something that Charlamagne improvised?

I gave him that. I’ll tell you. The people on the film, I really had a lot of fun directing, because they’re basically comedians and we could just throw ideas at each other. Charlamagne, Despot, who’s the assistant coach, the white guy with the mushmouth, and then, Pop Smoke. Those three, when we were hanging out on set, making the movie, it just felt like we were playing ball like, “Try this thing. Try this thing.”

And Charlamagne, he’ll correct me if I’m wrong, but I remember we were talking about what he was going to drink. It’s Taiwan beer, with tea. I was like, “Yo, it can be some Get Out shit.” He was like, “Oh yeah, I got that.” Charlamagne came with the exact wording, the official beverage of the sunken place.

I love it. I had a good time, man, because I’ve really been around this shit. That’s the thing I think that shows through the film. And he’s been around this. He knows this culture. He knows what he’s doing and his actors feel comfortable. It feels real. I will go back to your initial questions, but that is very reminiscent of Above the Rim. I think the reason why I say my inspirations, the things I studied were Good Will Hunting or Rocky, because I don’t know that world.

That world of South Boston, I don’t know that. Italian Philadelphia, I don’t know that. Those films really opened my eyes to that. I watched Above the Rim. I know those parks. I know those streets. I’ve been around that. I think sometimes I may watch Above the Rim and I’ll take it for granted because, “Oh yeah, we were already going to do that. We already got to have Pop like Birdie, who Tupac played as. The more I think about it, you’re absolutely correct. Above the Rim is a huge influence.

How crucial was it for you to always be mindful of showing the cool parts of Taiwanese and Black culture?

Yeah. I love that you asked that question because it’s funny. I’d be at other media outlets sometimes and you get some nerdy journalists. It’s like, “Where’s the line between appropriation and...” Lady, I don’t know what era you lived in, but if you played ball and you went outside and you want to eat Jamaican food, you’re going to interact with this culture. It’s not like Black people live in a dungeon that we couldn’t meet. Come on, man. And it’s also, why do you act like Black people have never seen a Chinaman before? Where do you think everybody’s buying fucking wings from?

Matter of fact, I was a Louisiana Fried Chicken loyalist myself prehypertension.

See, everybody got their spot. Me, I fuck with American Deli. You’re walking around Brooklyn, you start seeing chicken bones on the street, 95 percent [of the time], you’re going to turn this corner and see a Chinese guy. He could be right there. He could be right there with the duck sauce and that’s where the chicken wing came from.

My thing is, I think that a lot of writers and a lot of directors do a disservice to our communities because they get to Hollywood and they meet these executives. They’re in these studios and you get asked a lot of questions, “Hey, how are we going to handle the color of this person’s skin? How are we going to handle the way this person integrates into this community or talks about this community?”

Then it becomes very unnatural because every line you write, everything, has to have an excuse or reasoning or logic. For people like you or me, the way we talk on the phone, we have the same cultural references.

You’re from Inglewood. I’m from Orlando, but we’re absorbing and we’re aware of the same culture. I think that we really have to push ourselves to be more natural and stick up for this intersectional and more diverse life than we’ve been living because my friend group is very diverse. It’s not something that I want to go to a studio and tell them about it. You just see it in the work. I hope that over time, we just get used to seeing this and that there’s a generation of people that can participate in Black culture and present images influenced or inspired by Black culture without being predatory, without being vultures, without appropriating.

It just becomes a fabric of ourselves. I don’t think there’s a magic board. It’s not like, “Hey, did you hire Black people?” Of course I hired Black people. Of course I hired as many as I could. And then, it’s also all of the things I write. These are the things I’ve experienced and I felt, so it’s not like I’m making it up or I’m sensationalizing. I think it’s just about, did you live this life? Is it real? Does it come from an honest place? Did you make sure that that moment is landed and presented in the voice, in the body of the person that you got it from? I hope that makes sense.