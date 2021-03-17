Shootings at three different massage parlors in the Atlanta, Georgia area left eight people dead on Tuesday night, marking the sixth mass shooting in the U.S. this year.

As of Wednesday morning, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms had confirmed her office was in close contact with both the White House and the Atlanta Police Department, the latter of whom will be continuing to coordinate their efforts with federal and local agencies as part of an ongoing investigation into the violent attacks.

Given the nature of Tuesday night’s violence, many Asian Americans in Georgia and across the nation have expressed concern that the attack could have been fueled in part by a recent surge in attacks against Asian Americans in the U.S.

Below, we break down what’s known about the Georgia shootings so far, including the identity of the 21-year-old suspect.