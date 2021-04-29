Dominique Fishback has landed her next big role.

According to Deadline, the Judas and the Black Messiah actress is in final negotiations to star in the next Transformers film opposite Anthony Ramos (In the Heights, Hamilton). The upcoming installment will reportedly be directed by Steven Caple Jr. and will be based on a script by Joby Harold. Paramount Pictures has remained tight-lipped about the project’s plot and characters, but according to Coming Soon, the installment is “expected to pick up the story threads established in 2018’s ‘soft reboot’ Bumblebee.”

It was previously reported that Ramos was always the top choice for Caple’s film, studio executives were eyeing two actresses for the lead female role. Kiki Layne (The Chi, If Beale Street Could Talk) was reportedly in the running; however, it was Fishback who ultimately made the best impression. Deadline reports the actress and Ramos—both of whom are native New Yorkers—have been close friends for years, and even worked together on a play back in college.

Fishback confirmed the report via Instagram on Thursday.

Caple’s Transformers film is expected to premiere June 24, 2022.

News of Fishback’s role comes about a month after it was announced Paramount was working on another Transformers project written by Marco Ramirez and directed by Angel Manuel Soto. It’s reported it will be a stand-alone film that is unrelated to Bumblebee or Michael Bay’s previous installments. The details surrounding Soto’s film remain under wraps.