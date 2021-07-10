Disneyland has unveiled its updated Jungle Cruise ride that removes racially offensive depictions of Indigenous people.

The attraction, which first opened at Disneyland Park in Anaheim in 1955, has long been criticized for its culturally and racially insensitive portrayal of Indigenous peoples as tourist attractions.

“We’re excited to be building on the story of the Jungle Cruise to include new adventures that stay true to the experience we know and love, while adding more humor, more wildlife, and an interconnected story,” Chris Beatty, creative executive at Walt Disney Imagineering, said in a statement. “As part of creative development, we’ve also introduced characters from around the world and took a thoughtful approach to ensure accurate representation of cultures in our story.”

Jungle Cruise follows the captain of a ship, called a skipper, who gives tours along rivers in Asia, Africa, and South America that sometimes go awry. The ride has now been updated with new scenes that guests can tour, including one depicting explorers from around the world and another with chimpanzees taking over a wrecked boat.

“The idea was how do we bring this idea of diversity and inclusivity so that we can reflect not only our guests but our cast members today,” said Susana Tubert, creative director of Walt Disney Imagineering, part of the team who oversaw the changes.

The move arrives nearly six months after Disney Parks announced the ride would undergo changes following criticism of its portrayal of Indigenous people, vowing a revamped attraction that would “reflect and value the diversity of the world around us.