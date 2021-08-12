A representative for David Schwimmer is denying a rumor that he and his Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston have been “spending time” together at her Los Angeles home. Schwimmer’s rep didn’t say much other than tell Elle UK that the report is “false.”

“They’ve been spending time at Jen’s home, where she’s cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing,” a source told the UK tabloid Closer. “They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen’s favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them.”

The source also suggested that Schwimmer and Aniston started texting one another after the Friends reunion in April when the two realized that “reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there.” Schwimmer admitted during the reunion that he had a “major crush” on Aniston in the first season, to which she replied, “It was reciprocated.”

“At some point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship,” he said. “We never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”

Aniston reiterated these sentiments in an interview with Howard Stern in June, saying, “We were in relationships, it was always never the right time, and it wouldn’t have worked.”

Aniston said they would channel their love and adoration for each other into their respective roles as the on-again, off-again couple, Ross and Rachel. Although the rumors look to be false, at least we had a fleeting moment where a Ross and Rachel IRL romance seemed possible.