Dave Chappelle’s personal life has taken on a near-mythic existence. But now the comedic legend is pulling back the veil to give fans a peek at a couple of his long-standing friendships.

On Tuesday, Chappelle announced that he’ll partner with the Luminary subscription podcast network to launch The Midnight Miracle with co-hosts, close friends, and members of Black Star, Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey.

The trio will host guests from their famed friend group (which is known to include Chris Rock, Common, and Kanye West) as well as other cultural icons. Through these conversations, they’re hoping to innovate in the podcast space and offer thoughtful critiques on the world we live in.

“Making a podcast isn’t the obvious next move for me, but it’s the right one,” Chappelle said in a release. “The Midnight Miracle gives you a look into how me and my friends process the world around us, and I think it will change the way listeners think of what a podcast can be.”

The Midnight Miracle was recorded when Chappelle turned quarantine into a “Summer Camp” at his Yellow Spring, Ohio home. The episodes were produced in a mechanic’s garage Dave turned into a creative clubhouse called “the Shack.” He will stick with his comedic background by accenting the conversations with sketches, impersonations, and archival audio clips. There’s also a tailored soundtrack that includes music from artists like Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonious Monk, D’Angelo, and more.

Kweli, Bey, and Chappelle carefully crafted the show’s single season with the help of SALT AUDIO’s Jamie Schefman and Noah Gersh. The Midnight Miracle will premiere in the upcoming weeks and continue throughout the year with a summer hiatus. The episodes will also be available on Apple Podcasts in May, when the service introduces its new subscription platform.