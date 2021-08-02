Colin and Casey Jost will co-write the script for the next live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, according to Deadline.

The film doesn’t have a title yet, not a shock considering they just announced the writers, and will be done for Paramount Pictures.

A group of producers that include Michael Bay has also been announced. Also set to get credits for that same role include: Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, Scott Mednick, and Galen Walker.

Plot details are currently being guarded. Currently all that’s known is it will be about the turtles. The franchise was relaunched by Paramount and Bay’s production house, Platinum Dunes, in 2014. The first reboot, which came out in the same year, grossed almost $500 million. The sequel, 2016’s Out of the Shadows, brought in about half that.

Deadline writes that Paramount still highly values the Turtles brand, especially after Nickelodeon said it’d be relaunching an animated movie with the same characters with Seth Rogen as an executive producer. That version is expected in 2023.

Onto the Jost brothers…

Casey is a writer and producer for the hidden cam show Impractical Jokers.

Colin has been writing for Saturday Night Live since 2005, was a co-head writer between 2012 and 2015, and returned as a head writer in 2017. He’s coming off an Emmy nomination for his work on SNL. He also previously co-hosted the Emmys, wrote a memoir called A Very Punchable Face that made it onto the New York Times Bestseller List, and is also co-writing and co-starring (along with Pete Davidson) in Worst Man for Universal. This Turtle news represents the first time he’ll be able to take his shot at writing for characters of an existing massive IP like TMNT (outside of SNL, but you know what is meant here). Definitely could be interesting.