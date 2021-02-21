Chrissy Teigen paid tribute to her late baby Jack on Saturday, on his original due date. Teigen miscarried her baby last September.

“Today was your due date,” the 35-year-old mother wrote on Instagram. “We love you forever.”

During a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Teigen discussed how even after their tragic loss, Jack still maintains an active part of the family.

“It’s been so beautiful to see my kids, the way they talk about him,” she explained on The Ellen Show. “We’ll be going to the beach or something and they’ll say, ‘Is baby Jack with us right now? Do you think he’s up in the clouds?’ It’s just so beautiful and so sweet.”



Chrissy and her husband John Legend opened up about the miscarriage after the model and TV host was hospitalized for excessive bleeding. Their transparency sparked a conversation about dealing with the grief and pain that follows this kind of tragic loss.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Teigen wrote at the time. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Teigen and Legend welcomed Luna Simone Stephens, their first child, back in 2016. In 2018, they welcomed their son Miles Theodore Stephens. The couple announced that they were expecting their third child in Legend’s music video for his song “Wild” featuring Gary Clark Jr.