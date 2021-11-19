Chrissy Teigen, who has famously taken social media breaks due to criticism, is once again facing backlash after she hosted a Squid Game-themed party.

The event was organized by party planners Wife of the Party, according to the New York Post. Featuring a maze staircase and actual prizes including “a flight to Napa and dinner for two at [famous restaurant] French Laundry.”

“Where do I even begin!!” Teigen wrote alongside her post detailing the Squid Game-oriented festivities. “What an absolutely epic night. my dream came true of watching my friends fight to the death! dunk tank, musical chairs, hide and seek followed by a very riveting final game of pin the tail on the donkey. @wifeoftheparty you truly are the best and have THE BEST team ever. Thank you thank you thank you!”

Some of the most famous imagery from the Netflix series was recreated, including the tracksuits worn by the competitors in the game. Since it looks like an especially expensive party and the show itself is a damning commentary on wealth and capitalism, many have called Teigen out for hosting such a party. Some suggested she missed the entire point of the story, which sees people in extreme debt and desperation competing in deadly games for money.

