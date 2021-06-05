Chrissy Teigen has dropped out of a voiceover role after model and reality star Courtney Stodden accused her of bullying them on Twitter several years ago.

Teigen was set to appear in an upcoming season 2 episode of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, providing some voiceover for the popular series. As a spokesperson for the series told Deadline this week, that’s no longer the case.

“Chrissy Teigen has decided to step away from a guest voiceover role in one episode of the upcoming second season of Never Have I Ever,” a spokesperson said. “The role is expected to be recast.”

Backlash first hit Teigen last month when Stodden claimed that she told them “to kill myself” over Twitter DMs, unprovoked, when Courtney was only 16. In a few tweets, first shared by TMZ, Chrissy told the model to “go. to sleep. forever,” and expressed her “hate” for them.

“[Chrissy] wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself,” Courtney told the Daily Beast. “Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.’”

Chrissy eventually issued an apology on Twitter over her actions saying that she’s “lucky” to be held accountable for her “past bullshit in front of the entire world” and that she is “mortified” by how she once acted.

“I was an insecure, attention seeking troll,” Chrissy wrote. “I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!”