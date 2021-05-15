It seems that Chance the Rapper is really digging his heels into the film industry.

The Chicago native revealed to Jimmy Fallon that he’s working on a reboot of Home Alone. “It’s a Chicago film, and since I was younger I was like, ‘What if there was a hood Home Alone—or Hood Alone if you will,” he told Fallon.

“Just a little more realistic story about people trying to kick at the doors at the wrong house. And hilarity ensues, I can’t give you too many details,” he explained, also giving Fallon the chance to produce. Chance added, “It’s up for grabs if you want to get in on this project.”

The rapper also discussed his first concert film, Magnificent Coloring World, which will show only at AMC Theatres this summer. “Basically, it’s four years old. It was a film that I shot right after I won the Grammys in 2017,” he said. Just last week, he shared the teaser trailer for the movie that was produced under his House of Kicks banner.

He continued, “I came back to Chicago right after finishing up this tour, getting ready to go on another one, I just had this idea that I wanted to do this concert but specifically for film and it’d be shot like a movie and eventually put it out in theatres.”

“It came together in like three weeks a bunch of years back,” he said, “but I didn’t really know a lot about film at all or how to edit or anything. So about three weeks ago, I sent out for the film and brought it to the studio house and worked tirelessly on it with about 20 people and shot some new stuff.” The film also coincides with the five-year anniversary of Coloring Book, which landed Chance three Grammys and made him the first independent artist to do so.

Elsewhere, Chance and Fallon played the game Auto-Tune Up, where they used voice manipulation to read things like the side effects of Claritin and the description of a used pool cue on eBay.