Caitlyn Jenner stopped by Fox 11’s The Issue Is on Friday for her first interview since announcing her bid for governor of California.

During a wide-ranging discussion, Jenner told host Elex Michaelson it was harder to tell her family she was running as a Republican candidate for governor than it was to come out as transgender.

“I’ve talked to all my family about running for governor and to be honest with you, it was easier to come out as trans than as a Republican candidate for governor, it was a lot tougher to sell,” Jenner said.

Back in April, the 71-year-old Republican confirmed her candidacy for California governor after weeks of speculation. TMZ reported at the time that Jenner informed her family of the decision prior to her announcement. However, she does not expect anyone from the Kardashian-Jenner clan to join her campaign or show any active support.

Insiders say the reason for this is due to the political tensions between Jenner and her immediate family, noting their previous disagreements on issues like gay marriage and their conflicting endorsements in the 2016 presidential race. Although Kim Kardashian worked with the Trump administration on criminal justice reform, she was among the many celebrities who endorsed Hillary Clinton.

In an April statement announcing her bid, Jenner urged Californians to jump aboard her campaign.

“I have been a compassionate disrupter throughout my life, from representing the United States and winning a gold medal at the Olympics to helping advance the movement for equality,” Jenner said. “As Californians, we face a now-or-never opportunity to fundamentally fix our state before it’s too late.”