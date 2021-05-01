Caitlyn Jenner has weighed in on the debate over transgender sports restrictions.

The 71-year-old former Olympian was recently asked about legislation that would prohibit transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams. Jenner, a long-time Republican who came out as transgender in 2015, said she fully supported these bans.

“This is a question of fairness. That’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans from competing in girls’ sports in school,” she told TMZ on Saturday. “It just isn’t fair. And we have to protect girls sports in our schools.”

The cameraman then pressed Jenner about her position, questioning whether these restrictions delegitimize gender identity. Jenner refused to answer the question, and simply responded with, “Have a good day.”

Jenner, who recently announced her run for California governor, has been widely criticized over her socially conservative views, including her previous opposition to gay marriage. Her comments on transgender athletes come just days after the Florida House passed a bill that would ban trans students from participating in girls and women’s scholastic sports.

“This discriminatory bill is harmful and simply unnecessary; transgender youth have been playing sports consistent with their gender identity for years without incident on the state, collegiate and professional level,” Cathryn Oakley., Human Rights Campaign State Legislative Director and Senior Counsel, said in a statement. “This bill is based in fear, not fact, and pushed by legislators who have been fed misinformation by anti-LGBTQ extremists who don’t care about women’s sports or Floridians – they care about dismantling equality and have no compunction about transgender youth being harmed in the process.”

As pointed out by the Tampa Bay Times, there are about 30 other states that are debating similar legislation.