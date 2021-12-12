Billie Eilish was joined by none other than Billie Eilish for the latest Season 47 entry in the larger Saturday Night Live canon.

Catch Eilish’s full monologue up top. She’ll be taking her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, out on the road for a global run starting in February. Later in the night, Eilish performed “Male Fantasy” and the title track to that album, footage of which is available below.

In the lead-up to this week’s SNL takeover, Eilish continued the Happier Than Ever rollout with the release of a self-directed (and edited) video for the track “Male Fantasy,” an experience she later called “very very satisfying.”

The album, meanwhile, is among those up for Album of the Year at next year’s Grammy Awards. The follow-up to previous category victor When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is joined in the 2022 nominees class by albums from Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Ye, Lil Nas X, and more.

The next SNL will mark the final episode of the year. Paul Rudd, who can currently be seen alongside Will Ferrell in the podcast-adapting The Shrink Next Door on Apple TV+, is hosting the Dec. 18 episode with Crash-crafting musical guest Charli XCX.