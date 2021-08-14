Bill Burr says he got his gig on “The Mandalorian” as Migs Mayfeld partly because of his history of roasting Star Wars fans in his stand-up.

The comedian hopped on an episode of Your Mom’s House with hosts Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzk when he was asked how his role in the Disney+ series came to be.

“I went to Mike Binder’s birthday party and Jon [Favreau] was there, and he said, ‘Hey, we’re writing this thing. We kind of have you in mind. Do you want to do it?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know, Jon. I have teased Star Wars people a lot.’ He goes, ‘I know. I listen to the podcast a lot. I think it would be funny if you got in it,’” Burr said. “My wife was kicking me under the table and I was like, ‘All right, I’ll do it.’”

He certainly did it, but on the podcast he clarified his stance on Star Wars fans—explaining that he has nothing against the franchise at all. It’s all for fun. Burr has previously poked fun at Star Wars numerous times on his Monday Morning Podcast, even addressing language inconsistencies in the films in response to those who have questioned his Boston accent.

“I was just hating on it as a comic,” he told Segura. “You see 1,000 people excited about something, you’re going to make fun of it.”