The union of two Texas icons is giving the internet something to talk about this morning.

This week, Netflix unleashed the second season of its scripted Selena series, depicting the life of legendary musician Selena Quintanilla. And in its second offering, the series shows what may or may not have happened when the singer met with a loyal fan, who just so happens to be Beyoncé, at a Houston mall back in the ‘90s.

pause they wrote miss tina and childhood beyoncé into the selena script 😭 pic.twitter.com/O0Kuo5kthE — no (@afroelven) May 4, 2021

The scene shows the two rubbing shoulders at the Galleria for a brief moment in time, with Bey too shy to say much of anything and Selena going out of her way to say hello to the star-struck fan. As fans have uncovered, the union did actually happen at one point, and a throwback Bey interview proves that much is true.

“But I didn’t say much to Selena because I wasn’t a celebrity and I just say her and said ‘hello’ and kept it moving,” Beyoncé said in a now-resurfaced interview. “Definitely growing up in Texas, I heard her on the radio and I think listening to her album, even though I didn’t know exactly what she was singing, it helped me in the studio with my pronunciation… I think she is a legend and I admire her, and she was so talented. So, I’m very happy that—even though she didn’t know who I was. I’m still so excited that I got that opportunity.”

Of course, Beyoncé and Selena fans took to Twitter to celebrate the on-screen love between the two, despite knowing that that’s probably not exactly how it all went down. Here’s what they had to say.