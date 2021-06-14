For the first time since reportedly getting back together this year, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been pictured kissing once again at a Malibu dinner.

The dynamic duo—who first got together in 2002 before splitting in 2004 after an engagement—were the center of dating rumors again back in April, shortly after Jennifer called it quits with Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez. And now, after being spotted together numerous times at JLo’s place, at a gym, and as Ben was seen rocking an old watch Jennifer gave him back in the day, the latest pictures should make things pretty clear for fans who still weren’t convinced.

The photos, obtained by Page Six, were reportedly taken at Nobu in Malibu, California on Sunday. The pair were reportedly celebrating Jen’s sister Linda’s 50th birthday, as they can be seen pulling each other close for an embrace. Jen’s kids 13-year-olds Max and Emme were reportedly also at the event.

“In the past, Jennifer’s mom and Ben were very close,” a source told People last week. “Guadalupe loved Ben. She was sad when they couldn’t work things out years ago.”

