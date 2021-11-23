The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme sounds much different without DJ Jazzy Jeff behind the turntable.

Peacock has unveiled the first teaser for Bel-Air, the upcoming dramatic reboot of the beloved ‘90s sitcom starring Jabari Banks as the new Will Smith. In fact, the original Fresh Prince narrates the teaser with a dramatic rendition of the original theme song.

The upcoming series is based on Morgan Cooper’s 2019 fan film, which reimagined the sitcom as a dark and gritty urban drama. Smith gave the show his stamp of approval, and serves as an executive producer alongside Cooper and showrunners T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson. Original series creators Andy and Susan Borowitz, and original series producers Quincy Jones and Benny Medina are also on board.

The early clip sees the young Will sink into water, as he’s surrounded by ATVs, dice, and a few more vices—eventually falling onto a throne with a crown on his head. Not much is given away, but it’s a far cry from the Fresh Prince we know and love.

“At its heart, Bel-Air is a coming-of-age story that celebrates the strength and love of the Black family,” Brady and Newsom shared, according to Collider. “We have stayed true to the original premise of the legacy series – Will’s life is turned upside down after he is forced to leave West Philly and lands in Bel-Air with its gated mansions and wealth, however, our new series brings Will and the Banks family into the world as we know it now.”

Cooper explained that with the new series, the crew aimed to “create a show that stands on its own while honoring the spirit and innovation of the original series.”

“Because Bel-Air is a drama, we’re able to really peel back the layers of these characters and themes in a way that you simply couldn’t do 30 years ago in the half-hour sitcom format,” Cooper said. “We’re able to go have tough conversations that challenge perspectives.”

Watch the teaser up top.