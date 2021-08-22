Actor Barry Keoghan was hospitalized in Galway, Ireland Saturday after a reported assault left him with “serious facial injuries.”

The star, who is set to appear in Marvel’s Eternals this year alongside Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie, was found outside of his hotel Saturday, according to the Sunday World. He was then “rushed by ambulence to Galway University Hospital, where he was treated for injuries, including cuts to his face, and later released.”

Arrests have yet to be made as of this morning, and local police were contacted around 3:30 a.m. local time, with Keoghan not filing a complaint. Earlier in the day, he was spotted at MP Walsh bar on Dominick Street.

Barry will star in the upcoming Eternals film, which is set to arrive in theaters in November, with its final trailer being shared this past week. The Chloé Zhao-directed film follows the restorative snap that went down at the end of Avengers: Endgame, as we get a glimpse of the alien race that’s been hiding for centuries.

“Why didn’t you guys help fight Thanos, or any other war? All of the terrible things throughout history?” Kit Harington’s character asks in the trailer, as he’s told the Eternals were asked not to get involved.