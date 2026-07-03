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Cast of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, Anthony Head, James Marsters, and others, posing together.
Pop Culture

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Revival Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar Reportedly in Development at Hulu

Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao is set to helm the series, with Dolly Parton on board to produce.

Alex Ocho530 days ago
Harry Styles at the 2020 Brit Awards
Pop Culture

'Eternals' Director Chloé Zhao Says There's "So Much of Eros" in Harry Styles

Before the One Direction alum made his debut in the MCU, Zhao explained to Deadline that Harry and his character of Eros were a “package deal.”

Brenton Blanchet1715 days ago
marvel-eternals
Pop Culture

Marvel Shares 'Eternals' Teaser With New Footage

Marvel has shared a new teaser for the upcoming movie 'Eternals.' The clip features Kit Harington, Angelina Jolie, Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, and more.

tara mahadevan1749 days ago
eternals
Pop Culture

Marvel Delivers Final Trailer for 'Eternals'

A new trailer for 'Eternals' has arrived, and it asks the question of why the titular superheroes never interfered when Thanos wiped out half of the universe.

Joe Price1794 days ago
the-eternals
Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer For Marvel's 'Eternals' (UPDATE)

Marvel Studios just released the long-awaited first trailer for 'Eternals,' directed by Chloé Zhao and starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, and more.

Joe Price1881 days ago
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